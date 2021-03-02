Prince Harry let go of shocking statements as heard on the trailer of "Oprah with Meghan and Harry." One of Prince William's friends believes that this move totally disrespected the Queen.

In an interview with NineHoney, royal commentator Natalie Oliveri revealed that Prince William is angry as other royal family members have to step up as his brother enjoys his new life.

According to Oliveri, the statements the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released made the future King furious.

"One friend of William's said that Prince Harry is disrespecting the Queen," the royal commentator said (via Express). "They're also saying that William now has all the duty placed on his shoulders."

The Duke of Cambridge is currently the first reserve to the throne. Once his father, Prince Charles, succeeds Queen Elizabeth II to the throne, Prince William will be the heir to the throne then.

Because of this set-up, Prince William cannot completely do everything on behalf of his brother.

What Complicates the Royal Family Now

To recall, Buckingham Palace released a statement on the website of the royal family, confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had conversations with Prince Harry where she explained to him that stepping away from the royal duties means he could not continue with his past responsibilities.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement added.

The appointments include Prince Harry's connection with the Royal Marines, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, and RAF Honington.

The Duke of Sussex will no longer be part of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football League, and the Rugby Football Union.

Meanwhile, for Meghan's part, she has been removed as the patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities and The Royal National Theatre.

These royal patronages will be possibly distributed to the seven central working royals. Unfortunately, Prince William is one of them.

Aside from him, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne, and Prince Charles need to step up, as well.

A new poll also suggested that due to Prince Harry's incapacity as a senior working member, he should be removed from the line of succession. Despite leaving his post, the duke is still sixth in line to the throne.

