Piers Morgan dropped a damaging attack against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their decision to sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

On March 7, the most-awaited first tell-all interview of Prince Harry and Meghan will be aired on CBS at 8:00 p.m EST.

But not everyone is happy to see the two at all.

On Monday, Morgan penned his latest op-ed for the U.K.'s DailyMail where he slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the "Good Morning Britain" presenter, he was baffled to learn about the Sussexes' interview. He noted that the move truly does not make sense, especially since they previously said they want privacy.

He added that Prince Harry and Meghan repeatedly complained about the British press, so their move to publicize their lives is really absurd.

"Sick of the constraints of royal life, sick of being criticized, and desperate for a new life in America that would free them from their terrible lives. Above all they wanted privacy," he went on, as quoted by Fox News.

He even compared them to 1930s actress Greta Garbo who famously said on screen "I want to be alone." Aside from leaving Hollywood, Garbo made sure that she completely ditched press and interviews until she died in 1990.

In addition, Morgan claimed that "being left alone" is the last thing the couple ever wanted.

What Piers Morgan Thinks of Prince Harry's Interview with James Corden

In the same op-ed, he noted the sickening statements of the royal prince about the toxic British press and how he has been blaming them for the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"I now see the same contradictory trait in Meghan and Harry - a furious presence that they hate media attention, but a constant willingness to use the media when it suits them," he explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's contrasting words and actions have been subject to criticism since they left the royal family. The fact that they want to reveal their struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic is truly poor timing.

Like many other commentators, the journalist believes that airing the tell-all interview would also compromise Prince Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remained hospitalized but was transferred to a specialist facility. The Duke of Edinburgh also needs to receive treatment for an infection.

But for Morgan, he could not expect more from the couple who tried to lecture Queen Elizabeth II.

