Prince Philip Health: Camilla Gives Update as Prince Harry Reportedly Begged to Fly Home

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, delivered some good news about Prince Philip's condition.

On Wednesday, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall visited a coronavirus vaccination center in London. During that time, she revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh's health status is slightly improving.

According to the broadcasters who covered her visit, Camilla added that the royal family is keeping their fingers crossed for Prince Philip's recovery.

Although the duke is feeling better, he reportedly still "hurts at moments."

The comments from Prince Charles' wife came after Buckingham Palace said on Monday that Prince Philip was comfortable and is responding to the treatment.

Despite the good news, he is expected to remain hospitalized until, at least, at the end of this week.

For what it's worth, this has been his longest-ever stint in hospital.

To recall, Prince Philip rarely appears in public ever since he retired from royal duties in 2017. He has been staying at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II to safeguard themselves from the dreaded virus.

Only last month, the royal consort entered a medical facility. He reportedly traveled by car alone to the King Edward VII Hospital in central London after feeling unwell.

During that time, a palace source clarified that it was not an emergency admission or COVID-19 related.

But the Royal Family Looks Closely At Prince Philip

Although Camilla assured that Prince Philip is doing well, what the recent reports said actually reveal different things.

Last week, Prince of Wales traveled a 200-mile round trip from Gloucestershire to the hospital. He also spent 40 minutes with Prince Philip and went out with teary eyes.

Upon seeing the heir to the throne, royal watchers speculating that Prince Philip's health might be deteriorating. But royal commentator Dickie Arbiter clarified through Royal Beat on True Royalty TV the real reason behind the emotional-looking royal prince.

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor," he said, ensuring that the father-and-son only talked about the future of the monarchy.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, was reportedly advised to jet back to the U.K. to say goodbye to his grandfather. An insider revealed to The Royal Observer the royal family is preparing for the worst about Prince Philip's health.

This contradicted what Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said. Arbiter's claims that Prince Charles also talked about the future of monarchy clearly indicates that Prince Philip already gave his advices already.

