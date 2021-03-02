Prince Philip's Health Deteriorating: Duke Refuses to be Visited by Royal Family Members

Prince Philip's health status continues to worry the royal family and watchers. However, the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly would not want to entertain more visitors unless his condition worsens.

According to royal editor Rebecca English, Prince Philip will probably not be visited by any royal family members because of this.

In her interview with Palace Confidential on MailPlus, English recalled how Prince Charles' visit sparked more worries.

The Prince of Wales became the first royal to pay his father a visit. He also traveled a 200-mile round trip from Gloucestershire just to see Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed at King Edward VII's Hospital longer than expected. This caused royal watchers to theorize that the duke's health might be deteriorating.

"He actually came out looking like he had tears in his eyes," she added, talking about Prince Charles.

While visiting Prince Philip may no longer be allowed, the royal editor explained that visiting a royal in a hospital is not a practice.

"Members of the Royal Family don't tend to visit each other in hospital. That's not because they don't care but because they know a royal visit to hospital actually comes with quite a great deal of disruption," she added.

She added that this set-up could be applied as long as he continues to respond well to the treatment.

Why Prince Charles Got "Teary-Eyed"

A teary-eyed Prince Charles caused the public to feel worried about Prince Philip's health. But Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary explained that the father-and-son actually talked about the future of the monarchy.

Per Dickie Arbiter, the Prince of Wales only came at the request of Prince Philip.

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor," he told Royal Beat on True Royalty TV.

Arbiter added that the Duke of Edinburgh only told his son that he is going to die one day. When it finally happens, the heir to the throne has to step up again and become the leading man of the family.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles