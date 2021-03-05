MCU Phase 4: What’s Next on Disney+ After ‘WandaVision’?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MCU Phase 4 had been pushed back multiple times. "Black Widow" was initially scheduled to lead the movies and TV series. However, the health crisis occurred, and it closed down theaters all over the world.

It's a good thing streaming sites are now available that the company chose to hail the "WandaVision" TV series as the flick to fill "Black Widow" temporary absence.

This move caused Elizabeth Olsen-led series to become the studio's first Phase 4 project. Fortunately, it did not disappoint the executives.

Through its stint, the series continuously received critical acclaim. But its legacy ended with its ninth and last episode.

But after Scarlet Witch and Vision shared their lives for the last time in the series, Disney+ still has a lot to offer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Just two weeks after "WandaVision" last episode, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will feed fans' eyes for a month.

Starring Anthony Mackie, the new series will finally tell the story of Sam after Captain America handed the mantle onto him. Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in pursuit of trying out their superpowers.

As they try to expand their power, they face an anti-patriotism group, the Flag-Smashers.

Black Widow

The first movie of Phase 4 is finally coming - both on big screens and Disney Plus - on May 7, 2021.

The first standalone film of Scarlett Johansson's character will serve as a prequel since she already died in the "Avengers: Endgame."

The closure movie will reportedly introduce the next Black Widow. Heartbreakingly, it is highly likely that Johansson will no longer be in the casting anymore after this film.

The story follows the events of "Captain America: Civil War," and tells the story of Romanoff before becoming an Avenger.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston will offer more mischief starting June 11, 2021.

One of the trailers for "Loki" shows the scene in the alternate timeline in "Avengers: Endgame" where he luckily escaped from the Avengers in 2012. He then arrives in a Time Variance Authority organization before traveling through time.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

On July 9, the second film of Phase 4 will arrive.

Currently, no available details are made public yet despite finishing its filming. However, it has been confirmed that award-winning stars are part of the cast members.

Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), Awkwafina (Katy), Tony Leung (Wenwi), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist), and Fala Chen (Jiang Li) completed the whole film for its fans.

