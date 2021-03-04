In the past weeks, rumors about Amber Heard's exit from "Aquaman 2" surfaced online. There are also reports that the actress will be replaced by other Hollywood stars, including Emilia Clarke.

However, some fans seemingly got tired of all these dramas that they suggested Johnny Depp replace her as Mera.

Fortunately, a deepfake video made it possible.

On Twitter, Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) posted an 11-second clip alongside the caption "Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2."

The video features scenes from the first "Aquaman" film, and Depp literally became Mera with that red hair and Queen of Atlantis costume!

Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. pic.twitter.com/ionZO5EowO — Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) February 26, 2021

Fans who have seen the video supported the role switch that they even left hilarious messages on the comment section.

One fan said, "Only reason I would watch Aquaman 2!!! Never seen the first one and I never will!!! #BoycottAmberHeard #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser."

Another one created a summary and wrote, "Quick summary: Run away prince comes back home, faces impossible odd, becomes king & gets a new shiny suit with a big fork. Black Manta is also there."

"I'm just after saying it's nonsense this cancelling shit. But now I'm totally turned around. Depp would smash it as Mera," another one added.

Is Amber Heard Out of "Aquaman 2"?

The Twitter user uploaded the hilarious video soon after reports about Heard's departure from the DC's billion-dollar franchise emerged.

To recall, Sausage Roll and Yahoo! News reported that Heard failed to maintain her physique which is a requirement in the franchise. She also reportedly failed the physical examination.

"Amber Heard did not pass her physical examination. She's put on some pounds and is in terrible shape," the source told Sausage Roll. "There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

Popcorned Planet's Andy Signore also claimed that his sources from the production confirmed the news.

However, The Hollywood Reporter's Ryan Parker debunked the rumor and revealed that the reports are not accurate.

"Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Heard also once expressed her excitement in reprising her role in an exclusive report by EW on Nov. 12, 2020. During that time, she also shooed away the rumors about her leaving the franchise.

