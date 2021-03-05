The first witness to head to the site where Tiger Woods accidentally crashed his scene was a local man who revealed one shocking new detail to the police.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the witness, who lives near the crash site in Rolling Hills Estates, walked to Woods' SUV, a 2021 GV80, and found an unconscious Tiger Woods.

He told deputies at the scene that the golfer wouldn't respond to his queries when he was being asked.

However, the first deputy to go to the scene, Carlos Gonzales, publicly claimed that the decorated athlete talked to him and answer some of his basic questions.

In his statement to police at the scene and at the hospital, Tiger Woods reportedly revealed he doesn't know how the crash happened, nor doesn't remember driving.

TMZ Sports is the first to disclose that Tiger Woods had been unconscious following the crash.

Officials earlier said that the SUV rolled over. However, Los Angeles County sheriff Deputy Johann Schloegl's description of the crash didn't indicate that info.

Aerial picture of the Tiger Woods car crash site. pic.twitter.com/CBTcPvluTE — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) February 23, 2021

Now, the information came in a statement of probable cause; they requested that a search warrant be approved for the Genesis SUV's black box.

However, the sheriff's representatives declined to disclose what was discovered in the recorder.

A spokesperson for the department said, "The traffic collision investigation is ongoing, and traffic investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the collision."

Tiger Woods Car Crash Theories

According to forensic experts, Tiger Woods may have had a "classic case of falling asleep" behind the wheel.

Three forensic car accident experts spoke to USA Today Sports, coming to the car crash theory because Tiger Woods' car continued straight rather than staying on the road as it curved right.

The award-winning golfer traveled north near LA when his car went off the road, later hitting a tree and rolling over.

Former police officer Jonathan Cherney told the outlet, "It's a drift off the road, almost like he was either unconscious, suffering from a medical episode, or fell asleep and didn't wake up until he was off the road, and that's where the brake application came in."

Another theory about the car crash suggests that the entire Tiger Woods accident is fake.

According to YouTube account Gematria Effect Sports, the car crash was an intentional ritual for The Masters week and claimed that Woods hasn't even had surgery.

During the 11th minute of the video, the conspiracy theorists believe that the entire narrative of Tiger Woods crashing his car accidentally isn't true.

He claimed, "We'll see if they say he's going to miss The Masters because of this, we'll see. I'm going to be paying attention. I guarantee this story is b------."

"He's not out getting surgery on his legs right now. This is all sports theatre narrative b------, the kind of stuff they feed you every day, and you eat right up."

Meanwhile, some believes he was drunk-driving given his history of past DUI arrests.

