Kanye West OUT of Calabasas Home Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Filing: Where is He Now?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to do their parts after filing for divorce.

A few weeks after Kim decided to end her nearly-seven years of marriage from Kanye, the two began to live their lives separately.

A source exclusively told HollywoodLife that Kanye moved out of the Calabasas home already. The insider added that even when he comes to visit their four children, Kanye will not be staying in the house for a long time.

"He doesn't need anything there anymore. When he's been in LA, he's been staying with music producer friends," the source added.

Although their marriage is not mendable in any way as of now, Kanye and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star decided to co-parent their kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim also personally requested that they share joint physical and legal custody.

However, since filing for divorce, the reality star has more time with the kids recently. Meanwhile, Kanye spends his time with the children through FaceTime.

The news came after several news outlets spotted the "Jesus is King" rapper moving out 500 pairs of sneakers weeks before Kim filed the divorce documents.

After moving out his things, Kanye seemingly allowed Kim to do all the reorganizing and redecorating of their home. In the end, the Calabasas home turned into a warehouse of Kim's brands.

"Things haven't changed really because Kanye hasn't been in the LA home for so long, but she's utilizing all of the extra space and making it a new home. She's having fun with it. She loves the home and never had plans to leave it," the source went on.

Kim and Kanye said that their separation was due to "irreconcilable differences."

No More Home For Kanye West

Aside from the Calabasas home, the rapper will also bid goodbye to their 15,000-square-foot mansion in Southern California.

In 2014, they acquired the property for a whopping amount of $20 million. They continued to cash out millions to renovate it accordingly.

However, after the divorce filing, TMZ reported that Kim will score the home after finalizing the separation.

Meanwhile, Kanye is expected to spend his time in Wyoming where he bought a 9,000-acre ranch in 2019.

