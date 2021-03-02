Kim Kardashian already had enough of Kanye West, but she still wishes the best for him despite that.

A few weeks after Kim decided to end her marriage with Kanye, a source revealed that she still feels worried about her estranged husband.

In a report posted by ET, a source revealed that the reality star "will always love" Kanye and will want the best for him.

The insider added that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star still feels that way since the rapper is the father of her four children.

Throughout their nearly seven years of marriage, the A-list couple share four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Per the source, Kim is particularly concerned about the "Jesus is King" rapper's mental health stability.

"The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier," the source said.

Kanye has been suffering from bipolar disorder for years now. This causes him to feel "ramped up" most of the time, and his episodes happen whenever he gets too stressed or tired.

The same insider added that Kanye still hopes they will reconcile. However, he is aware that it will not happen immediately.

Though the "KUWTK" star feels worried about Kanye, Kim also helps their children move forward from the current situation.

With the help of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the four kids are reportedly doing great.

Kim Kardashian "Happy" With the Divorce?

An ET source also disclosed what Kim truly feels after filing for divorce. It turns out the KKW Beauty mogul feels absolutely relieved with the development.

For years, Kim had to withstand the difficulties that had been weighing heavily on her shoulders for a long time.

"Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process," the source went on.

According to TMZ, the divorce process has been smooth-sailing.

As for Kanye, a Cosmopolitan source said that it has been rough for him and currently feels unhappy. Kanye even refuses to get some help, which reportedly became the "final straw" that caused the wife to file for divorce.

