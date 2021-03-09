Selena Gomez has been one of the best singers of this generation. However, she seemed to have realized that music might not be her future at all.

In an interview with Vogue, Selena spoke candidly about how she might finally give up after her one last try at making music.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she said (via CNN). "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"

The Vogue April cover star added that "Lose You to Love Me" was the best song she ever released. However, it felt like the track was not enough for some people.

She went on to thank the fans who still enjoy her music. Per Selena, those fans keep her going but unfortunately, she thinks that the next time she releases an album will be different.

"I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she went on.

"Lose You To Love Me" History

In 2019, she released "Lose You To Love Me" with "Look At Her Now," simultaneously. She somehow admitted that the song is about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

Selena admitted during that time that she wanted him to listen to the songs since they include all the messages she always wished to tell the singer.

Despite that, she clarified that her intentions were pure.

"My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that's genuine, and when I feel like some things haven't been said, then, I get to turn things into art," Selena clarified.

However, since Justin is a married man already, a source revealed that he remained quiet since "the situation was not ideal for Baldwin."

The insider told HollywoodLife that the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer knew that a song about him was coming, and he prepared himself for it.

Per the insider, Gomez has always been inspired by her past relationships. But Justin already moved on and no longer cares about it.

Meanwhile, the same song still caused headaches, as JeLena shippers criticized Hailey Baldwin-Bieber for allegedly threatening Selena.

For what it's worth, Justin Bieber's wife posted a screenshot of Summer Walker's song "I'll Kill You" on her Instagram Story. Selena's fans translated it as the model's warning to Selena, and they were completely outraged by it.

In the end, things still went quiet and peaceful between the three.

