Miley Cyrus truly has the best way to surprise - and inspire - her fans.

On Monday, Miley released the "Angels Like You" official music video. Scenes on the promotional clip were recorded during the Super Bowl Sunday in February when she led the NFL TikTok Tailgate event.

During that event, she stood in front of the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers from Florida.

Apart from showing the event, the music video shares a heartfelt handwritten message in the end. In the said text, the 28-year-old pop star urges her fans and viewers to get vaccinated to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

She begins the message by recalling how the dreaded virus stopped the world in 2019. Miley also noted how the music video shows the first-ever concert since the pandemic began.

"The audience here is fully vaccinated healthcare workers who have been fearlessly + tirelessly fighting COVID-19. We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available," she adds.

The "When I Look At You" hitmaker persuades everyone to get vaccinated in order to stop the pandemic.

Miley Cyrus Expresses Gratitude Toward Healthcare Workers

Aside from the music video, Miley previously paid tribute to the healthcare workers already during the Super Bowl Sunday.

On the game day, she thanked everyone for their sacrifices and hard work amid the pandemic.

"The dedication of this song could never repay you for your services," she said, as quoted by People.

As of the writing, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 31 million Americans already received full dosages of the vaccine.

Back in May, Miley also shared a video message in pursuit of supporting Global Citizen's COVID-19 relief campaign.

The Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, aims to support COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines from their trials to developments.

"We now have the opportunity to take a stand for equality and health for all. Because this pandemic has affected our entire world, we need to ensure that everyone everywhere has the solutions for this pandemic: testing, treatments, and a vaccine," the singer says in the clip.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched the Global Citizen Campaign. She will also spearhead the international pledging summit on June 27 for world leaders and governments to commit to COVID-19 relief.

