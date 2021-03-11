Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Faces Huge Embarrassment After Restraining Order Filing

Nicole Young, Dr. Dre's wife, failed to win a part of her divorce case.

In a report published by TMZ, the news outlet revealed that Young filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order. As stated on the documents, she added that the reason behind the filing was Dr. Dre's song where he called her "greedy."

The lyrics also include how his estranged wife tried to kill him with "lies and perjury." In another part of the teaser song, Dr. Dre revealed that Young wanted him to pay for his own hospital bills while he was lying on the ICU bed.

Per Young, her ex-husband threatens her with the new song to keep her mouth shut.



Her legal representative, attorney Samantha Spector, Young feels the need for an emergency restraining order as the song is a threat and contains damaging allegations of spousal abuse.

Unfortunately, the judge refused to rule in favor of her and denied her request due to lack of evidence.

Dr. Dre's Responds!

After the rejection of the new filing, the 56-year-old "Still D.R.E" hitmaker said that he has only spoken to Young one time since she filed for divorce.

Laura Wasser, Dr. Dre's representative, detailed that the communication happened when she visited him at the hospital in January after he suffered from a brain aneurysm.

"He realized he had no idea who the woman he was married to was and he wanted nothing to do with her," the statement went on.

Young has been rejected by the judge multiple times already. Aside from failing to obtain a restraining order, Young also got denied of her emergency requests to immediately advance her battle on spousal support.

She also tried to consolidate her civil case with the divorce, as well as seal portions of the divorce documents and get an advance payment for her legal fees.

Previously, the 51-year-old matriarch claimed that Dr. Dre held a gun to her head twice. The incident reportedly happened in 2000 and 2001.

She also noted that Dr. Dre punched her head and face in 1999 and 2000, and kicked down a door in 2016.

"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," Young said in the court documents.

