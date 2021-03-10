Tiger Woods Condition Update: Rory Mcllroy Reveals Golfer's Health Status After Banning Kids From Visiting Him

Tiger Woods is doing okay after undergoing emergency surgery, Rory Mcllroy confirmed.

It has been weeks since Woods suffered from injuries after getting involved in a single-car crash accident. Now, his friend and fellow Golfer Mcllroy revealed an exciting update about Woods' health status.

On Tuesday, World No. 11 sat for an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." During his appearance, Fallon asked him if he already heard from his fellow golfer.

Per Mcllroy, he already spoke with Woods a little. Despite such a short encounter, he reportedly received good news already.

"He's doing better. I think all the guys have reached out to him and hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so, see his kids, see his family," he detailed.

Mcllroy added that Woods continues to do better. He even noted that everyone has been sending him positive wishes and speedy recovery messages.

READ ALSO: Tiger Woods Golfing Career Now Over? Car Crash Injuries May Prevent Him From Playing Golf Again, Says Expert

Previously, Woods refused to be visited by his family, especially by his kids.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife that the golfer has been in touch with the kids. However, he also wished for them to stay with Elin in Florida.

"He feels that it would be too dramatic for them to see their dad hurt. He's reassured them that he's getting better each day and everything's going to be alright. Everyone's taking things day by day," the source went on.

In Case You MIssed: Tiger Woods Bans Kids From Visiting Him in the Hospital, Shares Sad News After Horrific Car Crash

What Happened to Tiger Woods?

On Feb. 23, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg revealed that the golfer underwent surgery after suffering from leg injuries.

Woods received his initial treatment at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. The hospital's interim CEO/CMO added that they gave him urgent orthopedic care before transferring him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Reports revealed that the 45-year-old golf legend was the only occupant in the accident near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:12 a.m., and it caused major damage to the vehicle.

"Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries," the statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department revealed.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods' Car Crash NOT an Accident? Authorities to Look Into Real Cause of Tragedy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles