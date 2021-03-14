On Friday, China reissued James Cameron's "Avatar" on its theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The choice did not disappoint though, as it immediately earned enough sales to kick "Avengers: Endgame" out of the top spot of highest-grossing films.

In its first two days, "Avatar" earned $12.3 million. This already put the competition in favor of "Avatar" with $2.802 billion total sales.

Meanwhile, "Avengers: Endgame" fell into second place with $2.797 billion.

This turn of events did not stir negative impacts, at least not on Marvel Studios and Russo Brothers' parts.

Marvel Studios, Russos React on "Avengers: Endgame" Defeat

No ill will is currently swirling between the studios. Marvel Studios and Russo Brothers congratulated the whole Na'vi Nation for reaching the new milestone.

On its official Twitter account, Marvel Studios posted the Avengers logo followed by a bluish Avatar-themed letter A.

"Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar," the company wrote.

Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers reposted bosslogic's art wherein the artist combined the two films' logos.

"Passing the gauntlet back to you..." the page said, tagging Cameron.

Fans of the MCU, however, expressed their sadness after "Avatar" reclaimed the glory from "Avengers: Endgame." Still, they remain hopeful to get the title again if ever Marvel Studios decides to re-release the film, as well.

Producer Jon Landau responded to the new achievement, releasing a statement to express how proud they are to experience such an event during unprecedented times.

"we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come," he penned, as quoted by Deadline.

Initially, "Avatar" became the top-selling global release of all time in 2010. It beat Cameron's masterpiece, "Titanic."

In July 2019, "Avengers: Endgame" officially scored the top spot.

The news came months after Cameron revealed that they are yet to finish the third installment since they want to prioritize "Avatar 2."

"So where we are right now, I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action," the director told Arnold Schwarzenegger during a Zoom meeting ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles