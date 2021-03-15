Billie Eilish proved that she deserves to be included in "No Time to Die" as she successfully brought glory to the franchise.

During the recent 2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony, Eilish made history for the James Bond film as the theme song won a Grammy.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards hailed Eilish's "No Time to Die" song as the Best Song Written for Visual Media. The recognition was quite surprising and rare, especially since the film itself has not reached the theaters or the streaming sites yet.

She beat Taylor Swift ("Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats"), Brandi Carlile ("Carried Me with You" from "Onward"), Idina Menzel and Aurora ("Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II"), and Cynthia Erivo ("Stand Up" from "Harriet").

Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas Baird O'Connell. The "No Time to Die" lead star even praised her for the theme song once.

During Craig's interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that he would always sneak away from his office just to drive one of his fanciest cars and put the song on loop.

Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die" Received Disapproval

Though she has many fans who continue to support her, Eilish, unfortunately, needed to deal with people who only wanted to criticize her.

Before the song reached Grammys, some 007 fans insisted that the 19-year-old singer was not the right choice to sing the song for the long-running franchise. They even said that the young vocalist does not deserve to be part of Craig's last film.

As a response, Eilish acknowledged their comments and said that their reaction was definitely foreseeable and unsurprising. However, she still took her time to share how the criticisms made her feel so low.

"[But] my favorite thing is an open mind, especially when it was closed before. I love when people aren't stuck to their pretenses, which I am totally guilty of all the time," she told Variety.

"No Time to Die" Gears Up, Too

Aside from Eilish, the film itself also faced difficulties throughout its production.

Initially, the creators slated it for an April 2020 release before moving it on Nov. 12 and 25, 2020 in the U.K. and the U.S., respectively.

The founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier published an open letter and stated, "Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity that anyone wants."

But in January, it was finally revealed that the Bond film will now arrive in theatres on October 8.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles