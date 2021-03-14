Benedict Cumberbatch might reprise one of his non-MCU lead roles, thanks to the possibility of "Sherlock Holmes" Season 5.

Out of all actors in the world, Cumberbatch became the top choice to lead the British crime series since 2010.

Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories, Cumberbatch starred in the series for years along with Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson.

The franchise already has four three-part episodes which ran from 2010 to 2017. It also offered a special episode in 2016.

Over four years since the fans last seen Cumberbatch in his Sherlock Holmes' coat, the actor himself dropped a hint about the future of the series.

Will There Be "Sherlock Holmes" Season 5?

Recently, the "Doctor Strange" actor sat for an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for the upcoming release of his spy thriller film "The Courier."

The talk segued, and the two exchanged secrets about "Sherlock Holmes." When asked whether there will be another "Sherlock Holmes" installment, Cumberbatch provided a very vague answer to the news outlet.

Per the actor, he is the worst person to ask the question since he always says never say never. Still, he noted that his schedule is full at the moment, as well as Freeman and other key stars in the movie.

"So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now," he briefly said.

However, Sian Brooke (who plays the role of Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes) once expressed her desire to return, too.

In her interview with Express UK, she said that she would love to reprise her role again.

"It would be great, she is definitely a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," she said.

She also detailed how the character's uniqueness made her feel connected to the film from the beginning. In the end, she hinted that there are more things running through the character's mind that can only be revealed in the potential "Sherlock Holmes" Season 5.

Hopefully, though, the next season would show Eurus safely going back in her secure unit. For what it's worth, the season four finale, "the Final Problem," revealed that Sherlock's sister is an expert manipulator.

