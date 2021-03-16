After decades of playing in several courses, Tiger Woods earned success and glory more than what a typical athlete could ever earn.

In 2020, Forbes finally unveiled the world's top-earning athletes. The list changed a lot, especially since the coronavirus pandemic postponed sports events.

According to the business magazine, the 100 highest-paid athletes gained a combined $3.6 billion last year. Unfortunately, it is 9 percent lower than the total in 2019, and the first major decline since 2016.

Still, the notable athletes appeared on the list, and Woods ranked 8th with $62.3 million pay, $2.3 million in salary, and $60 million in endorsements.

Beating him on the ranking are Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, those who complete the top 15 include Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Tyson Fury, Russell Westbrook, Lewis Hamilton, Rory McIlroy, and Jared Goff.

Despite that, it is worth noting that Woods currently secures the top spot on the golf side.

Did the Car Crash Affect Tiger Woods' Net Worth in 2021?

Despite the accident, Woods remains the richest golfer in the world this year.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the 45-year-old golfer has an estimated $800 million net worth. His fortunes continue to come ever since he became a professional golfer in 1996.

Right after his debut, he received deals from Nike, Inc., and Titleist.

In 1997, he grabbed his first major trophy from the Masters.

Woods made history after having six consecutive wins in 2000. He led the U.S. Open at Peddle Beach, with a 15-stroke score that still stands as the all-time largest margin of victory by a champion.

According to ESPN, Woods beat Tom Morris' 1862 13-score record during the Open Championship.

One month later, he won The Open after scoring 19 under. It was the all-time lowest 72-hole score, and has been beat by the 20-under scores by Jason Day and Henrik Stenson during the 2015 PGA Championship and 2016 Open Championship, respectively.

In 2006, he officially had 54 wins throughout his career.

Though he went on a hiatus for nearly three years, he wowed the crowd again during his return at the 2009 Presidents Cup. He continued to bring wins under his belt in the following years, winning the Farmers Insurance Open and WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Tiger Woods then became World No. 1 again after scoring the top spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational event.

After his car crash accident last month, he successfully bagged another deal for a new golf video game.

On Tuesday, Take-Two revealed that it already signed an exclusive long-term deal with the golfer which was made even before the accident happened. If that's the case, Tiger Woods' net worth can still top the list even if he goes on hiatus again.

