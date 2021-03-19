KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian Drops 'Toughest' Part While Planning to Conceive

Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian spoke up about pregnancy again and revealed the most difficult part of conceiving a child.

For months, Khloe and Tristan Thompson have been so open about giving True a sibling. However, like most couples, the love birds do not see it as something easy to do.

Following her recent admission in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloe spoke up about the most difficult part of having a baby.

On Twitter, the reality TV star replied to a fan's tweet about the newest "KUWTK" episode.

"Planning to conceive a child is so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns," the fan said.

Meanwhile, Khloe took her time to notice the statement and shared her own thoughts about it.

According to the 36-year-old media personality, bearing her own child could affect her emotionally, too.

"Amen!!!!! It's so so different than my experience with True (obviously) it's so tough emotionally. Physically it's not fun but thats short term. Emotionally It can be a struggle," she replied.

The fertility struggles as they try to have a second child have been swirling around the internet for months now.

In addition, since their daughter will turn 3 next month, the couple feels more pressured to finally give birth again.

Still, she applauded her fans who keep their will strong enough just to give their families more love and happiness.

In a separate tweet, she also talked about doing IVF and how it has been a tough process for her.

"God bless anyone who is going through the IVF process! That's definitely not easy. My love is with anyone who is on that journey #KUWTK," Khloe wrote in a separate tweet.

For what it's worth, Khloe already underwent the procedure thrice in her life.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Will Not Have Second Child "Naturally"

During Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she revealed that she and Thompson will not have their second child in a natural way.

Still, she noted that her beau was with her when the medical staff tried to turn her frozen eggs into embryos.

Unfortunately, her eggs did not survive during the thawing process.

"Eggs are really, really delicate," she said, as quoted by People. "So when you freeze them, and then you have to thaw them, there is a high chance that not all of them will make the thawing out process."

As of the writing, they still have not decided whether they would opt for surrogacy or not.

