Khloe Kardashian disclosed how her next pregnancy could be high-risk.

As Khloe and her beau, Tristan Thompson, officially got back together again, the two are already in talks of expanding their family soon.

Currently, the couple only shares one daughter, two-year-old True. As she will be turning 3 next month already, Khloe has been wanting to give her a sibling since last year.

However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star revealed that she might face difficulties as she tries to have more children.

In a newly-uploaded "KUWTK" clip, the 36-year-old matriarch sat down for a talk with Kim Kardashian about a possible surrogacy.

She also candidly opened up how her doctors told her that she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she would choose to carry her child.

Furthermore, she reportedly underwent health exams to check whether she is fit to become pregnant. Unfortunately, her doctor ruled otherwise.



"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera. But they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning," she said. "But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

Khloe Kardashian's Inability to Bear Child is "Shocking"

During the concessional elsewhere in the clip, Khloe revealed that hearing the news was truly shocking for her part. She explained that she only wanted to bring more love into herself and her family by giving birth to another child.

"And I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest," she went on.

She then told Kim that, with all the comments she received, Khloe will not be able to carry a child ever again.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old KKW Beauty Mogul tried to lift her sister's mood by telling her surrogacy story.

To recall, Kim her eggs frozen before welcoming her two eldest children, North and Saint. However, due to medical complications with both births, she chose to have a surrogate to welcome Chicago and Psalm.

Despite that, Kim assured Khloe that regardless of the way she will choose, kids are amazing and unique.

"I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier," the older sister said.

