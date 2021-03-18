Why Did Drew Barrymore Ditch Acting for 'The Drew Barrymore Show'? Real Reason Revealed

"The Drew Barrymore Show" will soon reach its first anniversary, and Drew opened up the reason why she pushed through the show.

On September 14, Barrymore officially launched her brand new talk show. She welcomed Adam Sandler, and her "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu during the premiere.

A few months before she reaches a new milestone, the 46-year-old "50 First Dates" actress talked about the breaks from acting she and Diaz took.

In an interview with EW, Barrymore said that she and Diaz do not want people to know what they are up to or what keeps them busy.

Still, she noted that one day, her friend might star in a movie again. But there is also a possibility that she would not ever again.

"I think both of us, we've been doing this our whole lives and we love what we get to do, and sometimes it's fun to just shift gears and bring something else to the forefront, and it's still awesome," Barrymore said.

What Made Her Continue "The Drew Barrymore Show"

In the same interview, Barrymore opened up how her love for journalism pushed her to create her own program.

The coronavirus pandemic affected the shooting that everything became challenging for her.



Most of her friends who have talk shows also saw her move as something unbelievable, especially since last year was a crazy time to start a show.

"I think both of us, we've been doing this our whole lives and we love what we get to do, and sometimes it's fun to just shift gears and bring something else to the forefront, and it's still awesome," she detailed.

Though the health crisis happened in 2020, Barrymore expressed how grateful she is to launch her show with all the plans in her mind.

While things are still okay right now, the actress said that she wants to enjoy the moment no matter what happens in the future. She went on to say that she has been feeling blessed to have a job she feels so passionate about amid the pandemic.

Indeed, "The Drew Barrymore Show" recently received good news, as Deadline confirmed that the show has been formally renewed for the second season.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles