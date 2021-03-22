Tiger Woods' Fans Bring Golfer to Honda Classic's PGA Tour Event -- Here's How!

Tiger Woods is not alone even after facing a dreaded accident.

On Sunday, Woods failed to join the final Honda Classic's PGA Tour Event since he needs to stay at home and rest more.

The week-long event brought the world's best PGA Tour players to Palm Beach County. However, this year, the golfer watched it from his home instead.

Despite missing the huge event, his fans made sure that he could still be recognized even when he was absent physically.

In a report by WPTV News - FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, it has been revealed that a group of college friends brought Woods to the event by sporting the golfer's look.

The men came to the event donning red polos - the outfit the golfer has always been famous for.

"We're representing tiger Woods. He's not here today but we're thinking about him," one of the college buddies said. "We're hoping he makes a comeback real soon and we're excited about it."

More Tributes For Tiger Woods

Aside from the recent Honda Classic's events, more golfers and fans from the Gainbridge LPGA tournament honored him in the same way.

Although the event is an all-female professional golf tournament, they made sure to show support for Woods by wearing red polo shirts, as well.

The LPGA also shared sneak peeks of the event on its Twitter account, showing players flaunting their Tiger Woods-looks while playing.

Meanwhile, the maintenance staff at the Puerto Rico Open also did the same to show support for Woods.

"We're pulling for you @tigerwoods. A mentor, idol and role model to my career, there's no one that could come out of this stronger. We are glad you're here. See you soon," Bryson DeChambeau captioned his post.

The golfer attached photos of a ball with "Tiger" written on it.

In response to these heartwarming acts, the golfer acknowledged them in a Twitter post while he was still admitted to the hospital.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time," he wrote.

Tiger Woods got himself involved in a car crash in February that caused him to suffer from multiple leg injuries. As of the writing, he already returned home to continue resting and recovering from the surgery.

