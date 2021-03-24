Was Adam Levine Really Fired From 'The Voice?' Fans Start to Question Blake Shelton's 'Joke'

Adam Levine has left the hit singing competition show "The Voice" after 16 seasons.

In 2019, the veteran coach, who has been part of the show since its inception in 2011, shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on Instagram.

The Maroon 5 frontman felt that it was time to move on and expressed his "life-shaping experience" on "The Voice."

"I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life."

However, after Blake Shelton's bombshell claim that Adam Levine was fired from "The Voice," it left many fans wondering if it was indeed true.

Was Adam Levine Fired From 'The Voice?'

There has been tension and drama during the season 16 semi-finals as per the TVLine after Adam Levine didn't want to attend a Sunday taping.

He reportedly was frustrated by the schedule and was even more frustration when he didn't have any artists left in the season 16 race.

According to an eyewitness, Levine at the time was being "very difficult" during the entire taping, even went as far as to refuse to offer comments to the other judges' performers.

Adam Levine also had resentment of the changes in the rules of the show.

In one episode, a disgruntled Levine was even heard saying live on the show, "I still don't understand how you're not on my team," speaking to one contestant. "I don't think anybody does, just cause it's weird how it works now. I'm still learning the rules of the new show."

Though it's unclear if NBC bosses fired him for his lack of enthusiasm and more complaints hitting a "new low" that may essentially have become "the straw that broke the camel's back."

The Real Reason Adam Levine Left 'The Voice'

But in Oct. 2019, the "She Will Be Loved" singer finally shared the real reason behind his departure.

Speaking on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the dad-of-two revealed that the reason he left was because of his family.

Adam Levine told the scandal-scorn host that leaving "The Voice" allowed him to have more to for his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two children.

He explained, "I was just constantly working for so many years - very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that - but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever."

The "Sunday Morning" singer added, "Now, I'm just like, a stay-at-home dad."

Will Adam Levine Ever Return to 'The Voice?'

In the same interview with DeGeneres, Adam Levine explained that while he misses "The Voice," he doesn't miss how it took all of his time and energy.

"I do miss it but I also don't miss how much I had to work."

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine's Real Status

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have non-stop banter between each other, and despite not being part of one show, they still mention one another in some parts of their interview or on social media.

Now, Blake Shelton is the only original coach left on "The Voice."

