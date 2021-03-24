Sharon Osbourne's Replacement? Fans Think this RHOP Star Deserves to Be On 'The Talk' Instead!

This week, CBS decided to extend the postponement of the now-controversial show "The Talk" after Osbourne and her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, sparked a heated argument in an episode.

While there is no definite date as to when the filming will resume, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Dr. Wendy Osefo said that she wants to fill whatever seat would be available soon.

On her official Twitter account, Dr. Osefo said that she is already claiming Osbourne's seat on the show.

"So I hear @TheTalkCBS may be having an open seat soon . Who can connect me to the right person to fill that seat?! #ClaimingIt" she wrote.

Journalist Dave Quinn approved the move that he responded to the tweet and suggested that he could introduce her to the "good producer" he knows.

Dr. Osefo also shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram, writing "God's plan" as its caption.

Even before she joins the show, she already garnered support from her fans and colleagues. Most of her followers agreed that she could perfectly fit on the role, while "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore said that "The Talk" needs her.

She also received approvals from the show's fans, saying that she is a better fit compared to Mrs. O.

Fans Approve Dr. Osefo to Replace Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk"

On her Twitter post, internet users flocked together and left moving messages for the physician and her plan.

One fan said, "I'm brand-loyal to THE VIEW, but I would totally DVR THE TALK if you were on the panel!"

Another one said, "I've been pretty critical of you HOWEVER, I would absolutely start watching."

"I think you would be great on the show! I think RHOP needs to air you at work. I think many fans would enjoy it. Good luck!" another Twitter user added.

As of the writing, CBS has not commented whether they would fire Osbourne or not. But for what it's worth, a source recently told The Sun that the network executives are torn between keeping her and sacrificing her.

"They will pay her out to buy her silence and let her spin it in a mutually approved way," The Sun source claimed. "There's a gloominess around everything. Everything just feels dark and heavy."

The internal investigation is expected to continue in the next few weeks. With that said, no one can confirm whether Dr. Osefo could potentially join the show or not.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles