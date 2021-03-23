Weeks after "The Talk" aired the most controversial episode yet, "The View" host Sherri Shepherd made comments on Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Shepherd shared the impression Osbourne left after arguing with Underwood during March 10 racism debate.

Per the rival host, Osbourne "definitely" crossed the line when she lashed out her co-host to defend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan Markle.

"It crosses a line when you're a grownup and somebody tells you what you can and cannot do emotionally. When they tell you: You are not allowed to cry," she said.

She referenced her statement to what Mrs. O told Underwood during the heated exchange.

Her feelings and patience have been tested by her seven-season-long appearance on the "Hot Topics" on her show.

Shepherd added that since Underwood is raising her children, as well, the host only acted what she should be during the episode.

She then added that if she is in Underwood's position, she would also expect an apology from Osbourne as she crossed the line and they are both grown women.

In the end, the rival host noted that Osbourne was a bit hypocritical for saying that she is not a racist while defending Morgan as he made comments that were racial in nature.

"When they tried to cut to commercial and you hear curse words coming out of Sharon's mouth. They've been together [10] seasons. What was that for her? I think that's a hard thing to have a woman talk to you in that kind of way," she went on, speaking for Underwood.

Sharon Osbourne Continues to Defend Herself Amid "The Talk" Hiatus

As she has been continuously bombarded with criticisms, Osbourne has also been doing her rights to defend herself.

Ever since the argument led the show to go on hiatus, Mrs. O appeared in multiple interviews with Daily Mail and ET, among others.

"In situations like this, you're always going to get people who you've had disagreements with in the past, people who've got axes to grind, who come out of the woodwork and they'll come out with their bs and that's it," Osbourne said in one of those conversations. "It doesn't surprise me at all."

She also claimed that she was set up by "The Talk" network CBS. Furthermore, she said that the segment ambushed her and led her in her current situation.

As of the writing, the network still continues to hold investigation about the matter.

