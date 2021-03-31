This Netflix Series Had Kim Kardashian Crying So Bad: Did It Remind Her of Something?

Kim Kardashian came late to the "Bridgerton" fandom, but she, like many others, has been fascinated with the period drama.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared on Instagram Stories on Sunday that she and her friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus were watching the Netflix series together.

The 40-year-old socialite took a screenshot of the main characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, who are played by Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, respectively.

She quickly shared another story with the caption "I'm not ok!!!" and a screenshot of the two main characters dancing together. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a series of responses, like "What is going on?!?! I haven't cried in a long time!!!"

When the on-screen pair kissed, Kardashians posted a video of her girlfriends clapping. She also whispered during a dramatic scene in another video, encouraging Simon's character to pursue Daphne romantically "Pursue her! Yeah, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes"

Kardashian seems to have binge-watched at least four episodes of the show, according to Instagram Posts. Kardashian also posted pictures of wine glasses, which she enjoyed with her friends while watching the show.

"Bridgerton" is based on Julia Quinn's famous book series about prestigious British high society families and their romantic relationships.

The romantic drama premiered on Netflix on December 2. Shonda Rhimes produced the drama, which went to number one in 83 countries.With the exception of Japan, the show reached the top ten in every region.

Netflix revealed earlier this year that the show had been renewed for a second season, based on Quinn's series "The Viscount Who Loved Me."

The drama drew the attention of a slew of celebrities, including Drew Barrymore, Bellamy Young, Chelsea Peretti, Sarah Ferguson, Mila Kunis, Chrishell Stause, and more.

