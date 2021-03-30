Kris Jenner has amassed an enviable range of luxury automobiles, and it appears that she will not be stopping anytime soon. In fact, she just recently purchased yet another stunning vehicle.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the first person in North America to own a $332,500 luxury sedan Rolls Royce Ghost from the year 2021. It isn't her most expensive car yet though.

Here's a list of her known cars ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive, including their respective costs courtesy by CARS&TARS. The youtube channel estimates that Kris Jenner has a total $2.6 million worth of car collection.



11. Cadillac Escalade - $100,000

10. Range Rover Evogue - $140,000

9. Mercedes AMG G3 - $150,000

8. Mercedes Maybach S600 - $200,000

7. Ferrari California T - $220,000

6. Bentley Continental Gtc - $240,000

READ ALSO: Super Rich! Kris Jenner Drops $400,000 for History-Making Purchase

5. Range Rover Vogue - $250,000.

5. Mercedes G. Wagon - $250,000

5. Ferrari 488 Gtb - $250,000

2. Rolls Rhoyce Ghost - $320,000

1. Rolls Royce Wraith -$330,000

READ MORE: Kris Jenner 'Hurt' by Tristan Thompson, Larsa Pippen Controversy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles