Kris Jenner Car Collection 2021 List Ranked By Cost: Rolls Royce Ghost Car Isn't Her Most Expensive Yet [PHOTOS]

Kris Jenner has amassed an enviable range of luxury automobiles, and it appears that she will not be stopping anytime soon.  In fact, she just recently purchased yet another stunning vehicle.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the first person in North America to own a $332,500 luxury sedan Rolls Royce Ghost from the year 2021. It isn't her most expensive car yet though.

Here's a list of her known cars ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive, including their respective costs courtesy by CARS&TARS. The youtube channel estimates that Kris Jenner has a total $2.6 million worth of car collection.


11. Cadillac Escalade - $100,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)

10. Range Rover Evogue - $140,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
9. Mercedes AMG G3 - $150,000 

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
8. Mercedes Maybach S600 - $200,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
7. Ferrari California T - $220,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
6. Bentley Continental Gtc - $240,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
5. Range Rover Vogue - $250,000.

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
5. Mercedes G. Wagon - $250,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
5. Ferrari 488 Gtb - $250,000

(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)
2. Rolls Rhoyce Ghost - $320,000

(Photo : youtube screenshot )
1. Rolls Royce Wraith -$330,000

(Photo : Rolls Royce Wraith)
