'Allen v. Farrow': Mia Farrow Reveals Truth About Tragic Deaths of Her 3 Children Deliberately Omitted in the Documentary

Mia Farrow took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a lengthy statement in response to online rumors about the deaths of her three children. The rumors started after the final episode of the HBO documentary "Allen v. Farrow" aired on March 14 without any mention of the tragedies.

"As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me.While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives," she began.

"I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts. Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless," Farrow further said.

"However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children," the actress said to address rumors. "To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Farrow also spoke about the deaths of her daughters Tam and Lark, as well as her son Thaddeus. They were deliberately not included in the documentary.

"My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,"Farrow penned.

"My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner, and mother to her own children. She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner," the 76-year-old actress explained.

"Despite her illness, she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."

"My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life. These are unspeakable tragedies," the actress further revealed. "Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones."

The actress ended her statement by expressing her gratitude for being a "mother of fourteen children" who has brought her "sixteen grandchildren."

