Prince Harry is expected to call King Charles on Christmas Day, while Meghan Markle won't be reaching out to her father, Thomas Markle, who is recovering from leg surgery in the Philippines.

Multiple sources say she has chosen not to engage directly, despite having sent him a letter.

"They won't be there in person, but they will be in touch," a royal insider told Rob Shuter's Shuterscoop. "It's important to Harry that his father hears from him on Christmas."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Sussexes will celebrate Christmas with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, at their Montecito residence. Afterwards, they will head out for a lavish New Year trip with their friends.

There is a wary hope of a reunion with the royal family, per sources, however, the situation between Meghan and her dad is still ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌intricate.

Multiple sources confirm she does not intend to phone or visit Thomas following his leg amputation due to a severe blood clot. "She won't even call him," one source told Shuterscoop.

"She knows where he is. She has the information. She's chosen not to engage directly."

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Meghan has now sent a letter to her father during his hospitalization. "It seems she has now contacted him by letter, and I'm sure that must be a great comfort to him as he lies in his hospital bed. But the Philippines is a long way away from Montecito," Bond explained.

According to Bond, any potential reunion would require careful consideration. "She will also be wary because it seems that her father and brother are intent on giving their side of the story."

"So there would have to be a lot of trust and reassurance before any meeting. I'm sure Harry will support his wife in whatever she chooses to do about her relationship with her father," Bond added.

Thomas has faced numerous health scares in recent years, including two heart attacks and a stroke that required speech therapy. His son, Thomas Junior, has publicly urged Meghan to reach out to demonstrate compassion, particularly during his father's hospitalization.

Navigating Family Estrangement

Dr. Jane Halsall, a family counseling expert told the outlet that fractured parent-child relationships are emotionally complex, especially under public scrutiny.

"Estrangement between adult children and parents is emotionally painful, often arising from boundary violations or disappointment."

"Adult children may worry for their parent, while needing to protect themselves, which leads to them experiencing both grief and ambivalence," Halsall explained.