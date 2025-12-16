President Donald Trump drew attention to First Lady Melania Trump's holiday decorating choices during a public address at the White House on Sunday, offering both praise and subtle criticism of her Christmas tree designs.

During his remarks, Trump reflected on the previous years' decorations, noting that the first year Melania decorated the White House, the trees were white, which he said "the fake news hit her hard."

First Lady Melania Trump Welcomes the Official 2025 White House Christmas Tree 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aOCpsrUtHY — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 24, 2025

The following year, she opted for "gorgeous red" trees, which again drew criticism, he said. He added that subsequent trees were "another color" and similarly faced media scrutiny.

Despite the previous criticisms, Trump admitted he encouraged his wife to stick with traditional green trees this year.

"I said, 'Baby, do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let 'em just be green,'" he said. "It's so beautiful. Let it be great. Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I've ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House."

“Make the trees green!” Melania stares off into space blankly looking pissed as Trump reveals he lectured her on how to do the White House Christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/dplaHFHCZJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 15, 2025

Melania appeared to disengage as her husband spoke about her decorating choices, prompting reactions across social media.

Do all of us a favor, Melania, and gag him. pic.twitter.com/jAYBCWOWdl — Pier Walker (@walkthepier) December 15, 2025

Some commented that she seemed to be "internally screaming" during the remarks.

The First Lady's 2018 red tree display at the White House had been widely mocked online, with some critics dubbing the decorations "murder trees" due to their bright crimson color. That same year, Melania was recorded expressing frustration over the task of decorating the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue residence.

"I'm working my a** off on the Christmas stuff... but I need to do it, right?" she said.

Marriage Troubles and Public Tension

Trump's comments about holiday decor come amid reports of a strained relationship with Melania. Biographer Michael Wolff told Inquisitr that the couple's marriage is "purely transactional" and that they "live separate lives. The marriage is crumbling."

The couple has one son, Barron, 19, and Trump has been previously married to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

Earlier this year, he and Melania had a notably tense moment on Marine One. Video footage from Sky News showed the couple using stiff hand gestures and serious expressions as they stepped off the helicopter on the South Lawn, signaling visible strain in their interaction.

Observers noted Melania's smile disappeared while Trump pointed animatedly.

Trump later described the situation on Truth Social, writing that the escalator they rode to the main speaking floor at the UN General Assembly "stopped on a dime" and that he and Melania "didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face-first."

He called the incident "absolutely sabotage" and cited technical issues with his teleprompter and auditorium audio. He also noted that Melania, "who was sitting right up front," could not hear the speech properly.