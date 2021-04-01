Britney Spears' Father Jamie Demands Whopping Amount of Legal Fees Amid Conservatorship Removal Battle

Amid Britney Spears' filing to remove her father as her conservator, Jamie Spears launched a shocking counterattack and started to demand a whopping amount of money.

Jamie is now requesting Britney's estate to pay him the whole costs of his legal fees, multiple news outlets confirmed.

How Much Jamie Spears is Asking From Britney Spears

In a report published by Entertainment Tonight, Jamie's attorneys filed a declaration that demands Britney's estate to cover his $2 million legal fees.

The new petition, once approved, will reportedly cover his compensation and attorneys. Furthermore, a percentage of the amount will serve as reimbursement of costs.

Jamie is also seeking the approval of his compensation as Britney's conservator from Nov. 1, 2019, to Feb. 28, 2021. It includes $16,000 per month of salary and $2,000 monthly for the office's expenses.

Fox News then confirmed that the payments for the father's time as conservator until Oct. 31, 2019, have already been approved.

"I am authorized and allowed to receive compensation through my personal services corporation Spears Management, Inc., for services performed as Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears," the filing states.

The new court filing came after the legal representatives of the "Toxic" singer submitted a request to make Jodi Montgomery be her permanent conservator. Montgomery previously worked as his conservator when Jamie needed to leave the post in 2019 due to health reasons.

It was not the first time Britney tried to get rid of his father from her conservatorship.

Last year, the singer's lawyer appeared before the court and revealed that Britney fears her father.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Atty. Samuel D. Ingham III told the judge. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

The 38-year-old singer has been on a hiatus since 2019. Although she wants to come back, Jamie has been her conservator for 12 years and continuously controlling her life and career.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles superior court judge Brenda Penny declined the request.

Still, Britney and her team were allowed to file petitions in the future. Judge Penny also declared that she is open to revisit it and accept future petitions.

On a positive note, she approved financial company Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator over Spears' estate.

