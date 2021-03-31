Britney Spears broke her silence again and revealed how the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary affected her emotional state.

On February 5, FX and FX on Hulu released "Framing Britney Spears" as part of The New York Times Presents. The whole flick explores Britney's career and the conservatorship under his father, Jamie Spears.

The film also addressed how the conservatorship gave birth to the #FreeBritney movement, and how her father has been controlling her since 2008.

While this could give light to the life the singer had all through these years, the documentary actually made it worse for Britney.

Britney Spears Fights Back

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer dropped an indirect blow to the documentary and detailed how it affected her emotionally. Although she attached a video of her dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy," she sent a message deeper than that.

Through a statement on Instagram, she revealed that she never watched the documentary since it made her feel embarrassed about the attention she has been receiving.

Britney added that she cried for two weeks. Now, nearly two months since it was first aired, the documentary reportedly continues to affect her.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!!" she said, as quoted by The Guardian.

She went on to say that people remain fragile and sensitive, seemingly calling the attention of the documentary's creator. Still, she pledged to spread happiness and kindness only despite the things that are happening around her.

Her new statement came after a source told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to publicize her current life situation and straight the records straight.



According to the news outlet's unnamed source, the singer does not want other people to tell her story. Thus, she now considers telling it in her way.

"She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice," the insider said. "At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out."

In another news, Britney's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, informed a Los Angeles judge that his client wants Jodi Montgomery to officially take over the conservatorship and manage her personal affairs.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles