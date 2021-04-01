‘Bless the Harts’ Canceled After Two Seasons — Reason Revealed

It's time to say goodbye to our favorite broke North Carolina family as Fox has announced that there will be no "Bless the Harts" after the second season.

The animated comedy series stars the voices of Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ike Barinholtz.

"Bless the Harts" first premiered in the fall of 2019.

The show is the first of the new wave of animated series created for the network fresh from its break from Disney.

While FOX was happy with how the series shows-off creativity, "Bless the Harts" never gained traction in ratings.

According to Deadline, the show averaged at 0.5 live-plus-seven in viewers ages 18 to 49 years old with 1.4 million total viewers, while 2 million in multi-platform viewers.

THR explained that the cancelation also happened because animations usually take longer to produce, with creatives needing to know as soon as possible to make a fall schedule.

Fans React To 'Bless the Harts' Cancelation

On Twitter, a lot of fans were disappointed.

Daniel Chucos said, "It's sad to see 'Bless the Harts' getting these horrible ratings. IMO, the show is good and I wish Fox would promote the show more and not have that 7:30pm slot."

"RIP to 'Bless the Harts' - the only cartoon animated by Snapchat bitmojis." LightsCameraJackson wasn't surprised by the cancelation. He tweeted, "Not surprised FOX has canceled 'Bless the Harts.' Viewership is down from 42% last season. I'm glad FOX gave it a chance though, starting with big launch I saw at SDCC in July 2019."

'Bless the Harts' Summary

The show follows a working-class family's everyday exploits - a single mom, daughter, boyfriend, and mother.

They strive to live the American dream.

What 'Bless the Harts' Will Be Replaced With

According to Variety, Fox may be replacing the show with another animation for their Animation Domination Sunday night block next season.

"Housebroken" will launch on May 31, and it voices "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan, and Nat Faxon.

A few animated shows are in development for the network, including "Shell Beach" from Tyler, The Creator.

"Prince Wawa" is also in development from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan.

"Clue" is based on Hasbro's mystery board game is also currently in the works, including "Cocky" from the creators of "The Knick" and a hybrid animated-single-cam project titled "Demi-God."

Fox's Crop of Animated Shows

"The Simpsons" has just been renewed for seasons 33 and 34, "Family Guy" was renewed for seasons 20 and 21, "Bob's Burgers renewed for seasons 12 and 13 and "The Great North renewed for season two.

Additionally, "Housebroken" is set to premiere in May, and a Dan Harmon-created show will debut in 2022.

