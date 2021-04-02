Yasuke Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Anime Character, the Black Samurai, and MORE

Yasuke, Netflix's forthcoming anime based on the true story of a Black samurai who lived in Japan during the 16th century, has just got its first decent look.

Despite the fact that the show is based on true events, the show takes some creative license with the plot, as shown by the fantastical first trailer.

Yasuke Netflix Release Date

The anime series will debut on Netflix on April 29.

Netflix's brief synopsis is as follows:

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

The six-episode series is also backed by some serious talent. The show was produced by LeSean Thomas (best known for his work on Cannon Busters), the main character is voiced by LaKeith Stanfield, Flying Lotus provides the music, and MAPPA handles the animation.

Despite the fantastical elements in Netflix's "Yasuke" series, the titular protagonist is based on a real-life warrior who lived in the late 1500s. The actual Yasuke worked under Oda Nobunaga, Japan's first "Great Unifier," and is considered the first African samurai in history.

Watch Yasuke Netflix Trailer below

