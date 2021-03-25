'Jujutsu Kaisen' Episode 24 Eng Sub: How to Watch Online, Release Date, Characters, Preview, Spoilers and MORE!

In the "Jujutsu Kaisen" Episode 24 finale, Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki face off against the Blood Painting brothers Kechizu and Eso. '

How to Watch Online

Viewers will watch "Jujutsu Kaisen" Episode 24 on Crunchyroll. On Friday, the final episode will be streamed online in Japanese with English subtitles.

The much-anticipated anime's winter season finale episode titled "Accomplice" has arrived, and the current season is expected to end on a high note. The synopsis and spoiler stills for "Jujutsu Kaisen" Episode 24 have been posted on the official website.

Synopsis and Spoilers

Eso and Kechizu attack Yuji and Nobara outside the barrier in the finale, which will pick up where the penultimate episode leaves off.

Against the enemies, Eso uses his Rot Technique and unleashes Supreme Art: Wing King. He tells Yuji and Nobara that they will die too.

Nobara and Yuji's bodies begin to corrode after being exposed to the curse's toxic blood, and they have no choice but to flee. Nobara, on the other hand, is late, so Yuji carries his teammate and flees into the woods.

The sorcerers are pursued by Eso and Kechizu. Meanwhile, Nobara and Yuji manage to free themselves from the curses, but the Blood Painting brothers will soon catch up with them and confront them.

Is it possible for Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji to kill the Blood Painting brothers and return to Jujutsu High School?

It's uncertain if the war will stop in this week's finale episode or proceed into Season 2 Episode 1 of "Jujutsu Kaisen."

"Yuji and Nobara are pitted against Eso and Kechizu, the Blood Painting twins. Their bodies continue to corrode after being splashed with blood?!" According to Ducky's tweet, the trailer for "Jujutsu Kaisen" Episode 24 read.

Characters and Cast

Junya Enoki portrays Yuji Itadori, Junichi Suwabe portrays Ryomen Sukuna, Asami Seto portrays Nobara Kugisaki, Yuichi Nakamura portrays Satoru Gojo, Yuma Uchida portrays Megumi Fushiguro, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Mechamaru Ultimate, Rie Kugimiya portrays Momo Nishimiya.

Preview

Watch preview of 'Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24 Eng Sub below:

