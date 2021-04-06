‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Loses Fans Trust After New Documentary Reveals Evil Scheme

"Tiger King" fans are no longer on Joe Exotic's side after watching a new documentary last night that showed how much of a "scum" the zookeeper is.

In "Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic," it revisited the story of the 58-year-old zookeeper with the documentary maker, sharing some never-before-seen footage from his 2011 show, "America's Most Dangerous Pets."

This was released nine years after Exotic shot to worldwide fame in the Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Madness, and Mayhem."

In Theroux's documentary, fans were baffled as Exotic laughed about hiring a hitman to kill his enemy, Carole Baskin, revealing how their feud was getting extremely "serious" and that it was even possible that somebody "is going to be killed."

In the 2011 clip, Joe Exotic said, "She's either going to kill one of us, or somebody is going to have her killed."

Because of his jaw-dropping statement, those who watched the documentary were left stunned.

It made them realize that perhaps Netflix glamorized the idea of a convicted zookeeper in its hit series.

One person tweeted, "Watching Louis Theroux's 'Shooting Joe Exotic' makes me realize how much 'Tiger King' glamorized a convicted zoo operator."

Joe exotic honestly believes the myths he creates in his own head. No wonder Netflix don’t let the Tiger King participants speak because the narrative they created in their documentary dedicated too much time to empathising with Joe, glad #LouisTheroux reminded us he’s scum. — lauren. (@lozwinter) April 5, 2021

Another said that Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has "really opened a whole new tin of worms for the guy." They believe that "he is never getting out of prison."

Let Joe Exotic rot behind bars. The man is scum. #shootingjoeexotic — When they go low, we go high 🏍🌎🇪🇺 (@Brads_Lip_Balm) April 5, 2021

READ ALSO: 20 Years of Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam:' What Witnesses Said About His Four Major Wins in 2001

One person praised the documentary while slamming the Netflix show.

"'Tiger King' the series was misogynistic and grossly unethical and treated Carole Baskin horribly. That views saw 'Joe Exotic,' a murderous animal abuser and took his side and made him a hero, is worrying."

So glad that #JoeExotic is in prison. What an absolute bastard. All about money and fame - couldn’t give a toss about his animals. Now he can identify what it’s like being caged up. #LouisTheroux — Caron (@caronbolan) April 5, 2021

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in jail after being convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire. He was found guilty of attempting to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

More Bombshell on 'Shooting Joe Exotic'

Other people who watched the documentary saw how Louis Theroux looked through Joe Exotic's pile of explicit pictures lying around in his abandoned home.

Baskin joined him as they discovered the photos just lying on the floor that belonged to the self-described "hillbilly."

When Theroux confirmed that Baskin was "serious" about the actual pics, he glanced at the naked photos in horror and said, "That's the reproductive organ of the human male and species in a state of arousal."

Louis Theroux describing the dick pics in Joe Exotic's abandoned house has honestly made my week. — Abi (@abi_toman) April 5, 2021

'Tiger King' on Netflix

The eight-part show followed the life of Joe Exotic as he ran his animal park in Oklahoma.

It talked about different aspects of his life, including a three-way same-sex marriage and his ongoing feud with Carole Baskin.

While Baskin accused Exotic of abusing animals and exploiting them, he immediately hit back that Baskin killed her first husband, Don Lewis.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Plans Jaw-Dropping Exit For Final Outing As James Bond in 'No Time To Die'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles