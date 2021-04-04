Daniel Craig Plans Jaw-Dropping Exit For Final Outing As James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’

"No Time to Die" is Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond and he is reportedly planning to exit the role with a massive bang.

In an exclusive report by The Sun, the 53-year-old actor is reportedly planning a worldwide promotional tour to promote his movie after the release date was moved to September.

Craig is said to be set to attend movie premieres in person once "No Time to Die" will be released in cinemas, contrary to how other celebrities are only making virtual appearances such as in Zoom.

The 007 actor is planning to reach out to the world by reportedly starting to do the promotional tour in London, UK, then heading to Europe and then travelling to the US and Far East.

According to an industry source who exclusively spoke to The Sun, "The studios MGM and Universal want to give 'No Time to Die' the greatest promote push with old-fashioned cinema ticket sales."

They added that despite the losses it already incurred from the release date postponement thrice, they feel that Daniel Craig being there on the flesh would "make this movie a billion-dollar release, and so reaching out to the world and putting on a show is important."

The "Knives Out" star is committed with the whole worldwide tour but with restrictions.

"Daniel knows that and as long as safety measures are employed and risks averted, he is on board."

This latest James Bond movie has seen its planned premiere pushed back several times because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first release date was supposed to be Apr. 2020.

But then it was once again reported that the highly-anticipated blockbuster's premiere date was postponed once more to Sept. 30 of this year.

Producer Barbara Brocolli has already teased the fans what to expect from this film, also adding that "No Time to Die" will deliver a very satisfying ending for Daniel Craig's James Bond.

She told the official James Bond podcast, "It's a culmination of everything that his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It's a pretty epic film, I have to say."

'No Time to Die' on Streaming Services

It was also rumored that MGM was approached by Amazon, Netflix and Apple for a possibility of the movie being offered up for premium streaming via a $600 million one-year licensing deal.

The studio has already lost between $30 million and $50 million because of delays.

However, Deadline reported that the studio was asking for more money and that none of them were willing to put up more than half the amount MGM was seeking.

Variety also reported during that time, "The film is not for sale. The film's release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers."

"No Time to Die" will be released on Sept. 30.

