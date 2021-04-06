Sharon Osbourne Shows Receipts, Hits Back At Sheryl Underwood After Speaking Out on ‘The Talk’ Drama

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's "The Talk" drama continues.

After a few weeks after their heated on-air discussion and the aftermath, Underwood has finally talked about the entire ordeal on her three-part podcast titled "Sharon Walks Away."

In the podcast, she addressed their intense exchange on the Mar. 10 episode of "The Talk," where Osbourne started defending Piers Morgan after his controversial Meghan Markle statements.

She revealed that none of her questions came from executives. Since she was a moderator in the conversation, Underwood wanted to discuss the topic without being perceived as "attacking."

Underwood also discussed her previous relationship with Osbourne, claiming she "automatically fell in love with her because I just like her."

However, she revealed that people called her up to warn her about Osbourne's lousy behavior.

Underwood said, "I had heard things, and I got phone calls of this and that, and so what I said to those people, I said, 'Thank you for the information.'"

She added, "Because listen, in this business, you've got all types of personalities, right?"

READ ALSO: Sharon Osbourne Believes She Has Been 'Hung Out To Dry' After Doing Her Job on 'The Talk'

Since Sharon Osbourne's exit from "The Talk," Sheryl Underwood claimed she hasn't talked to her former co-host and even claimed that the British red-head didn't reach out to apologize. This is something Osbourne has recently hit back on, claiming her ex co-host was trying to ruin her reputation.

Sharon Osbourne Shows Receipts

Sharon Osbourne isn't backing down from a fight. Sheryl Underwood's claim on her podcast claimed that the 68-year-old didn't contact her since their fall out was Underwood's way of "ruining" her reputation.

Meanwhile, Osbourne claims that she had "proof" that she did reach out to her.

She shared text messages with a date stamp of Mar. 12 to the Daily Mail and told the outlet, "I not only sent these messages to Sheryl, but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room."

She went on to ask what Underwood was trying to do to her and then added, "Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me."

In the text messages, not only did Osbourne sent one lengthy text on Mar. 12, but she also sent one on Mar. 15 and Mar. 18.

The Mar. 12 text said, "I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend, I'm here. Once again, from the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry," but it was left unanswered.

Three days later, she sent another text to the comedienne, saying, "I'm just reaching out because I want you [to] know I'm thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss."

Another three days have passed, and Sharon Osbourne sent another and what seemed to be the final message to Sheryl Underwood that said, "Sheryl, I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love."

Read the full text messages here.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Gives the Spotlight Up For Daughter Kelly After Dramatic 'The Talk' Exit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles