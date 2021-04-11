Black Rob GoFundMe Donations Pour as Rapper Reveals More Shocking Condition

There's another hip-hop icon who's dominating the headlines after the death of DMX - and that is rapper Black Rob.

The 51-year-old "Whoa!" hitmaker paid tribute to DMX while lying in a hospital bed.

Black Rob explained he's experiencing "crazy pain." He also talked about how he felt for the rap legend, who passed away on Friday, and Black Rob said he had "big love" for DMX.

DJ Self, who shared the video on Instagram, wrote in the caption, "Let's keep our prayers up, Black Rob! Get well, man. Please, people out there, take care of yourself. BR was one of the greats had NY on his back like Whaooo."

Black Rob Hospitalization: What Is His Illness?

Fans shared their concern on social media after seeing his frail condition and unexpected hospitalization. As previously mentioned, in DJ Self's video Black Rob said he was experiencing "crazy pain."

To add to that, the "Let's Get It" rapper reportedly doesn't know "What's going on, I don't know what the pain is."

A day after the video circulated the web, another video of Black Rob went viral. In the clip, he revealed he has been dealing with this health condition for years and has suffered four strokes.

He said, "I don't know what to tell you, man. S-t is crazy. The s-t is hard."



Black Rob also revealed that he has also experienced homelessness in the past couple of years.

"I don't got no house to live in - except maybe an apartment."

But he also shared that he got out of the hospital and is "good."

"I don't know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me."

This wasn't the first time Black Rob has publicly revealed he's suffering health issues and how it's affecting his life.

In 2005, he revealed in an interview, and he admitted he had high blood pressure while suffering strokes on tour.

"I got over that and trying to stay on top of this thing..... It's hard."

Black Rob GoFundMe

A good Samaritan, music producer, and rapper Mike Zombie created a GoFundMe page on Saturday for Black Rob.

According to its description, the goal said that it would "help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times."

"We've lost a lot of legends, and we can't afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help."

The page has a $50,000 goal, and as of writing, it currently raised $10,445.

