Kanye West’s Life Amid Divorce: What’s Going to Happen to Sunday Service?

All the fans ever hear about now is Kanye West and his divorce to Kim Kardashian.

But his fans have been wondering for a long time now what happened to Sunday Service, informal church-like worship with a choir, musicians, and even guest performers since songs of praise and non-traditional gospel hymns.

Easter Sunday was a few weeks ago, and normally, the 43-year-old usually does something special to commemorate the resurrection.

However, he hadn't been doing as many performances as he usually did.

Fans saw Kim Kardashian and their kids in Palm Springs having the time of their lives. But the "Jesus Walks" rapper is reportedly in Wyoming for Easter.

However, the rapper reportedly did one Sunday Service two to three months ago.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the event was private.

"It's not like what he was doing before because he didn't have lots of people," they said.

"It was exclusive and his people only, all because of COVID."

The insider went on to say, "He's not doing them in the same way they were before where they're being promoted and showed."

Before their divorce, Kim Kardashian would often document special moments from Sunday Service and post them on her Instagram. These posts would include instances showing their kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

But the insider clarified that "Kim's not involved at all. It's different."

Kanye West reportedly doesn't have any high hopes that he'll be able to do Sunday Service because of the pandemic, but he's still hoping that "once it's safe," then "definitely" he would.

His recent Sunday Services are all "small and ultra-exclusive," the insider added.

READ ALSO:Billionaire Kim Kardashian Will Put All New Business Ventures On Hold - Here's Why

What's Keeping Kanye West Busy?

As previously mentioned, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was with her kids and the entire family in Palm Springs, and it was noticed that her estranged husband was not in attendance.

The real reason for that was reported because "Kim has been the main caretaker. He's focusing on his Yeezy's and his music right now and those are the reasons as to why he wasn't there," Hollywood Life's source explained.

Not only that, but Kanye West has recently signed with Netflix for his documentary to be featured on the platform. The reported documentary, which currently has no title, is 21 years in the making.

Meanwhile, Kanye West also has to welcome his soon-to-be ex-wife to the billionaire's club after the KKW Beauty mogul just upgraded her wealth status to official billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shares One Important Vow After Reaching Billionaire Status

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles