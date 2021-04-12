Tiger Woods Expected To 'Come Back Strong' By Another Golf Champ Two Months After Horrifying Accident

Many fans have lost their trust in the golf icon Tiger Woods after his horrifying accident in Feb.

The 45-year-old suffered multiple open fractures on his lower right leg and even had a rod placed in his tibia. There were also screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery.

Many theories and experts also voiced out what they think could be why Woods ended up in that accident.

But despite all the negativity surrounding the accident, especially the investigation, one professional golfer believes Tiger Woods is the only golfer who can make a massive comeback.

John Daly, a professional golfer, made an appearance on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" and talked about how much he believes the 15 all-time champion has what it takes to "come back strong" after his car crash and could even break Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 all-time wins.

Daly, who won 1 PGA Tour Champion, described Woods as "very tough."

He added, "He's mentally tough and, you know, I've talked about Ben Hogan when a Greyhound accidentally hit him, and he was banged up bad, didn't know if he's ever going to play golf, came back to win the US Open."

Currently, Tiger Woods has the most PGA Tour wins with 82, tied with Sam Snead.

Nicklaus follows closely with 73, then Ben Hogan with 64, and Arnold Palmer, 62.

Additionally, Woods also thinks getting 18 majors is attainable.

In an interview with Golfweek in Dec. 2019, he confessed, "I think it is. I have to do everything right as I did at Augusta. I have to have all the pieces come together."

Woods boasted, "Who knows? I've done it in different ways. I've won tournaments; I've done that in different ways. And I have finally won a major in different ways. Who knows what the future holds."

And look at what the future holds, indeed.

Tiger Woods missed this year's Masters - on the 20th anniversary of his "Tiger Slam" victory at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods' Car Crash Investigation Criticized, 'Misguided Conclusions'

In other Tiger Woods news, the LA County sheriff revealed that the golf champ was speeding as fast as 87 mph or more than 45 mph faster than the legal limit on the day of his car crash.

The investigation has been received with a lot of criticism.

The most recent one is from former police detective and car crash reconstruction expert Jonathan Cherney who revealed that the sheriff's department's "conclusions" are "misguided."

The expert suspects that since Woods is a celebrity and no other people were injured in his crash, he explained, "The investigation wasn't thorough."

Cherney believes the responding officers weren't as critical of this case "as they would have been if Tiger had slammed into an opposing vehicle "coming to the other direction with multiple passengers."

Authorities declared the case to be an accident from the start - and they even noted that the road where Tiger Woods' crashed his SUV was known to be unsafe for speed driving.

