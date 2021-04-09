Tiger Woods: More Suspicious Items Found in Wrecked Car Paint Pro-Golfer, Authorities in Bad Light

While the cause of Tiger Woods' car crash has already been discovered, it only brought more questions than answers.

At the Car Crash Scene with Tiger Woods

In a newly-released police report on Thursday, authorities reportedly found an empty, unlabeled pill bottle near Woods' wrecked car.

In the 22-page document, the report stated, "The container had no label and there was no indication as to what, if anything, had been inside."

"There was no open intoxicants, or paraphernalia inside the vehicle," Deputy Justin Powers also said.

Captain James Powers has responded to the findings by stating the unlabeled container "held no evidentiary value" because it was not found on woods' person or in his car.

It was also revealed that the professional golfer was "somewhat combative" when first responders tried to treat him at the scene.

According to the report, "Captain Levesque stated everything that he observed related to Woods' vital signs and combativeness was consistent with the type of traumatic injury."

The EMTs reported that Tiger Woods was so disoriented that he thought he was currently in Florida, where he lives, and not in Southern California.

Police described how the 15-time champion was sitting in the front wearing his seatbelt and had blood on his face.

At the scene, he was "responsive" and communicated, but the report stated he was in shock.

Woods' pupils were equal and reactive to light but were later described as "sluggish."

Because his blood pressure was so low due to the crash's shock, LA Fire Captain Matt Levesque couldn't give the golfer any pain medication until he was in the ambulance.

His pulse elevated at 130 beats per minute.

Meanwhile, the car's bumper and grille were no wear to be seen as the window was completely shattered to pieces.

Despite saying Tiger Woods is not given special treatment, authorities didn't collect any blood sample from Tiger Woods for any sobriety test because, according to them, they didn't think there was any reason to believe he was intoxicated.

Woods will not also face criminal charges.

According to Detective James Powers, the investigation would've been extended if there was a bigger injury, fatality or another person involved.

Tiger Woods Car Crash Could Impact His Future Decisions

Tiger Woods' car crash is reportedly caused by speeding. His Genesis SUV touched anywhere between 84 to 87 miles per hour as a stretch with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

But according to David Samson, this accident will impact the golf star's future decisions behind the wheel.

In his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," he explained, "Tiger Woods has this accident and all I keep thinking about is does this inform his future behavior behind the wheel?"

He added, explaining that eventually, you return to your "normal" way and the lesson learned becomes blurry.

"It's the same thing we all say when we're sick and we say 'We're never going to take our health for granted."

Samson went on to say, predicting that after a year, he'll go back to speeding, just like his first crash.

"I wonder whether Tiger Woods is going to go back to speeding. I'm gonna say that he knows how lucky he got, and for the next few months after he's able to drive again he's gonna go 5-7 mph after the speed limit."

He also said that luck never runs out for some people, including Tiger Woods. And that their idea that the worst could never happen to them is somehow accurate.

Wondering how much of an impact this car crash would have on Tiger Woods for the long term, Samson said, "Players and athletes and those of us with egos think we're invincible. We're removed of that notion when we have an accident ... but for whatever reason our brains are wired ... that it's the 'not going to happen to me' theory."

