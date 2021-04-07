Tiger Woods Cause of Car Crash Finally Revealed -- Is The Golfing Champ Really Innocent?

The cause of Tiger Woods' car crash has already been revealed.

This came after NBC News reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department would be releasing its report to the public on what happened the day of Woods' rollover crash that seriously injured the golf legend.

But the Sheriff's department already put out a disclaimer that people shouldn't expect it would provide "significant new details" on what caused Woods to crash his SUV.

According to TMZ, Tiger Woods' car crash, which almost caused him his life, was caused by excessive speed.

Sources told TMZ that "Tiger was speeding when he lost control of his SUV," and the County sheriff Alex Villanueva is reportedly "hanging the cause of the accident squarely on speed."

The SUV's black box reportedly revealed that Tiger Woods accelerated during the time of his crash.

Additionally, the outlet was also told that it gained speed when the iconic golfer lost control of his vehicle.

Tiger Woods Car Crash Report: More Questions Unanswered

However, one thing is still undetermined - Sheriff Villanueva and his department don't know if Tiger Woods was conscious when he lost control of his car that rolled down over.

What's also making the Sheriff's department look incompetent is that they didn't even get a warrant to check Tiger Woods' mobile phone to check if he was on a call or was texting during his time car crash.

However, it didn't seem like "probable cause" for the department, as per TMZ's source, so they didn't get one for Woods, despite being one of the protocols in an accident investigation.

During the probe, the 15-time champion was reportedly not helpful because he doesn't remember what happened before, during, or after the crash, but he did say he hit his head three to four times on something hard.

Tiger Woods: Innocent?

Sheriff Villanueva previously stated that there was no evidence that Tiger Woods was drunk or high when he crashed the car, despite not even trying to get a warrant to draw blood samples to come up with an accurate conclusion.

At the time, they said that they "did not have the necessary probable cause."

"This is purely an accident. We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash."

The Sheriff added, "This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime."

As of writing, there are no charges filed or citations issued against the golfer.

The golf pro was wearing his seatbelt when he was driving his car; something authorities believe saved his life.

