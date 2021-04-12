Manchester United Interest in Pau Torres Reportedly Turned into Obsession: Will it Give in to $77M Transfer?

Manchester United is said to be desperate to sign Villarreal center-back Pau Torres before the summer transfer window closes.

"In fact, the interest of the 'Red Devils' in the Spanish defender has become an obsession," said Diario AS.

Torres, who came through Villarreal's youth system, has established himself as a regular first-team player. Despite the fact that Manchester United and Villarreal have yet to reach an agreement, Diario AS reports that Villarreal will only release Torres if his $77 million release clause is paid in full.

According to sources, Torres is also being pursued by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, in addition to Manchester United.

Unlike the Red Devils, Real Madrid's approach to Torres has been more like a "informal consultation," but the Spanish club has expressed interest in the young center-back, according to the Diario AS article.

Torres has a market value of about $59 million, according to Villarreal. According to soccer website Teamtalk, the amount is projected to rise to at least $77 million by the end of the summer window.

Torres, who has a contract with Villarreal until 2024, made his professional debut with the youth team of the Spanish club. During the 2016-17 season, he then made his senior debut.

Torres made seven competitive appearances for Villarreal between 2016 and 2018, before being loaned to Malaga on a season-long loan. Torres has established himself as a key member of Villarreal's squad since his return from Malaga. He appeared in 36 games in all competitions last season, scoring two goals.

Torres has only scored three goals in 34 competitive appearances for Villarreal, who are currently in seventh place in La Liga.

