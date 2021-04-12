Kanye West recently filed his document in response to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition.

Nearly two months after Kardashian decided to part ways with West, the rapper made his shocking move and agreed to what his wife proposed.

Kanye West Responds to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

According to the new court document, the "Jesus is King" hitmaker aims to have joint custody of their four children. Kardashian pledged to the same statement in her first filing.

This set-up will allow the estranged couple to share their time with their kids at the most convenient time possible.

In addition, West is also open to co-parenting with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

The same filing states that the rapper agreed on the removal of spousal support as well as paying their own legal fees.

Everything is expected to be smooth-sailing as the two have a prenup which will help them divide their assets.

Their decisions reflected exactly what they want to happen in their family. As previously revealed by Kris Jenner, she reportedly wants Kardashian and West to be happy along with their four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"Well, I think it's always going to be hard anytime someone-you know, there's a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye-and I just, you know, the good thing about our family is we're there for each other and we're supportive and we love each other very, very much," the matriarch said during her interview on "Kyle & Jackie O Show."

Their divorce came after Kardashian finally found the "last straw" when West had his tumultuous Presidential bid. During that time, the rapper outed the family's damaging secrets, including Kardashian's previous plan on aborting their eldest child.

Since the beginning of this year, reports suggested that they had just been seeing each other for their kids. However, they already stopped staying in one house which indicated that they were falling apart.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's Life Update

Since the divorce filing, both of them created buzzes that became people's topic online.

West is scheduled to dedicate his time creating a documentary team-up. He will work with Clarence Simmons, Chike Ozah, and Time Studios.

A follow-up on Pusha-T's "Daytona" by Yeezy Production is also expected to arrive.

Meanwhile, Kardashian just reached a billion mark on her net worth as confirmed by Forbes. She joined West and Kylie Jenner on the record.

