Black Rob GoFundMe a Scam? Producer Mike Zombie’s Net Worth Stirs Fraud Accusations

Black Rob is now facing the biggest health issue ever in his life. To support him, his producer Mike Zombie created a GoFundMe account to ask people for donations.

In an Instagram video posted by DJ Self, Black Rob himself explained why he was wearing a hospital gown and lying on a hospital bed in the video he created for DMX,

"I have been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes, I don't know what to tell you, man. This sh*t is crazy and this sh*t is hard," he said.

As his recovery period is still unclear, his producer made a heartwarming move to support Black Rob. However, Zombie received questions in return, asking him why he wants donations when he could help his agent himself.

Is Mike Zombie's Net Worth Not Enough to Help Black Rob?

On GoFundMe's official website, Zombie created a fundraising event for the rapper. He set the goal to $50,000, and as of the writing, it already received $13,710 from over 432 donors.

"This Gofundme is to help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times. We've lost a lot legends and we can't afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help," the description says.

For All Saying It’s A Scam I Understand But I’m In Contact With @markkcurry And We’ll Be Discussing Tomorrow. Thanks For All The Donations Yall Have My Word That He Will See Every Dime I’m Solution Based And This Was My Way Of Trying To Help. Love. - Young ZO. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ucXjhYoSy — Mike Zombie ♋️🧟‍♂️🐐 (@MikeZombie) April 11, 2021

While Zombie only wants to help, he revealed that he has been receiving messages from people insisting that he is using Black Rob to scam people.

To respond to the damaging rumors, he posted a tweet to prove that his plan for the 51-year-old rapper is genuine.

The Twitter photo shows a screenshot of his conversation with Mark Curry asking him to help him.

Per Idol Net Worth, Mike Zombie's net worth is around $5 million. Thus, he could cover the whole fundraising goal all by himself. He has also been raking dollars for creating and producing music for other A-list artists, including Drake and his song "Started from the Bottom" which garnered the "Track of the Year" award in 2013.

He also once worked with DJ Khaled for "They Don't Love You No More."

Although he is earning more, he wants everyone to be involved in supporting Black Rob's toward recovery, especially since he does not have a home to stay in following his hospitalization.

Currently, Black Rob is already out of the hospital. However, it has been reported that his kidneys are failing again.

