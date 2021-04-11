The royal family will bid their final goodbye to Prince Philip before his body will be privately interred in the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace issued a heartbreaking message about Prince Philip's passing.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband," the official statement from the Palace said, per BBC. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The Duke of Edinburgh served the Queen well before his death at 99. Meanwhile, Her Majesty has freely expressed how her husband's passing was a terrible loss.

Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the royal family will gather on April 17 at the St. George's Chapel for the final day of the Duke's funeral. However, it was noted that the Royal Vault will not be Prince Philip's final resting place.

Where Prince Philip's Remains Will Be Permanently Placed

According to The Telegraph, Prince Philip will be transferred to King George VI's memorial chapel once Queen Elizabeth II dies. He will lie alongside her when that time finally comes.

The chapel holds the remains of Her Majesty's father, George VI, Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret. The central feature of the building shows "George VI" and "Elizabeth" names in gold lettering with their years of birth and death.

Before the Duke of Edinburgh, George III became the first royal to be held on the vault after his death in 1820. Two other kings George IV and William IV were also interred in the vault.

For now, Prince Philip's body will be placed on a marble slab in the Quire. It will be lowered to the Royal Vault using an electric motor.

The ceremonial royal funeral will not include public processions. A palace spokesman also confirmed that the funeral will be limited to 30 mourners.

The spokesperson revealed, "The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the queen, the UK and the Commonwealth."

The list of attendees has not yet been released. But it will surely include the central members of the royal family - the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Harry, who recently appeared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle, already arrived in the UK to join the family.

