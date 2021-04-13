Months after Tiger Woods got involved in a single-car crash, questions continue to surround the case over inaccurate and flawed findings.

This week, the investigators found the evidence during the investigation into Woods' car crash incident. After looking into the black box of the golfer's SUV, they ruled that what happened was purely an accident.

However, forensic crash experts expressed their disapproval over the outcome of the investigation, tagging it as "misguided."

Did Tiger Woods Receive Special Treatment?

In an article posted by USA TODAY Sports, it has been revealed that a group of forensic crash experts insisted that the sheriff's department continuously overlooked the simple cause of the incident.

Per the news outlet, the experts believe that Woods was already unconscious when he left his lane before driving straight for 400 feet. The investigation also revealed that the golfer failed to steer out to control his vehicle.

Instead of pointing out Woods being unconscious, the department only gave other reasons and reportedly made it look like it was purely an accident.

The former police detective Jonathan Cherney, who now serves as a car crash reconstruction expert, said, "Their conclusions are misguided, and the investigation obviously wasn't thorough."

He also alleges that since Woods is the World's No. 1 and one of the most popular athletes in the world, the "celebrity title" led him to be excused from charges. Since no other people were also involved in the crash, it excused him to be responsible for the crash.

Twitter users also shared the same sentiments, saying that Woods is "privileged" since he will not face citations nor misdemeanors despite breaking speed limits.

There have been suspicions about the crash since the beginning.

For what it's worth, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the crash was an accident although no investigation had been made yet.

Investigators failed to acquire a search warrant to take Woods' blood samples to determine if he was under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or other impairment.

Meanwhile, the data from the black box revealed that Woods truly drove beyond the speed limit. He reportedly traveled from 84 mph to 87 mph in a 45-mph zone.

This caused Villanueva to declare that Tiger Woods was "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles