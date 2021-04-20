This week, multiple reports revealed that the "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke will be the latest female addition to the growing MCU franchise.

According to several news outlets, including Variety, Clarke already reached the final negotiations with Marvel Studios.

The series, where the actress will debut, is reportedly on the Disney Plus series "Secret Invasion." The flick will serve as the TV adaptation of the comics storyline of the same name.

For now, only a few details are available in public, including Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn's returns as Nick Fury and Skrull Talos respectively.

Clarke will be joined by Olivia Colman who also nears her final talks with the studio, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Who Will Play Who

Marvel Studios has not released a statement about the news yet. However, there are possible characters for the two actresses to play in the series.

In the comics, Empress Veranke serves as the leader of the Skrulls. Colman could perfectly play the role since she previously starred as Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown" and Queen Anne on "The Favorite."

Meanwhile, the role could perfectly fit Clarke's acting skills since she notably played Daenerys Targaryen's role in the "Game of Thrones" franchise.

Another character, Abigail Brand, serves as the leader of S.W.O.R.D and will appear on the show.

"Secret Invasion" release date is also unknown. However, there are three Marvel films and show that are already slated to debut this year. Thus, it might push back its arrival to 2022 or 2023.

Emilia Clarke On Demand?

Aside from Marvel Studios, Clarke also caught the eyes of "Aquaman" fans.

The actress became the subject of an online petition suggesting Clarke replace Amber Heard in the second installation of the billion-dollar film.

A part of the description says, "Emilia is also a fan/people favorite; they will be good publicity for the movie since everyone loves Emilia and has had any bad press."

As of the writing, the "Game of Thrones" actress already has over 18 awards, proving what she is capable of doing as an actress.

Meanwhile, a digital artist with the Instagram username "valentinromeroart" shared how she would look like as Mera.

"Aquaman" viewers left their positive opinions on the platform and supported the idea of Clarke replacing Heard.

"I like Emilia Clark and I support Johnny Depp, a very good actor," one fan said. "Will not watch Aquaman 2 if Amber Heard will still be Mera. By the way, great art work."

For now, Clarke can focus on MCU as Heard already confirmed her return to the DC film.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles