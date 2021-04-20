Are Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot already married?

Lil Wayne just shocked his fans with a cryptic tweet that seemingly hint at his new marriage.

On his official Twitter account, the rapper called himself the happiest man alive before marking "the beginning" of their forever.

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he wrote.

He did not reveal further details afterward. But the tweet already garnered over 14,000 likes, and most of them are asking the rapper who the lucky lady is.

Who is Lil Wayne's Wife?

For what it's worth, Lil Wayne has been in a relationship with Denise Bidot since June 2020. They made their relationship on social media official by sharing pictures of them on their Instagram.

In July, Bidot also shared a picture of her with Lil Wayne kissing her.

"Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don't think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king," she wrote.

However, they sparked split rumors in January after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Still, it was reportedly not the first time they disconnected with each other on the aforesaid platform.

Meanwhile, the marriage speculation came only days after the 38-year-old Grammy winner shared a beachside video clip of his muse. He also teased his fans about his upcoming new single by singing "Let's write our names in the sand / Draw a heart around it."

Bidot reposted the same recording and expressed her genuine feelings for the rapper.

In another post on YouTube by a fan account named LilWayneHQ.com, it can be seen that Bidot finished outlining the heart in the sand using her finger.

Once he directly confirmed it, his recent marriage would be the second one after marrying his high school sweetheart, Toya Johnson.

Lil Wayne and Johnson shared a happy marriage life together from 2004 to 2006 and a 21-year-old daughter Reginae. The two eventually agreed to part ways.

"We wanted two different things in life. I'm a person that's very family oriented. I do a lot of things with my family, my daughter. His career is totally different. His lifestyle just didn't match what I was looking for," she said in an interview with BET.

The rapper has three sons from his previous relationships.

Before Bidot, Lil Wayne also had a relationship with La'Tecia Thomas. They sparked engagement rumors in January 2020 after the Australian model was seen wearing a diamond ring.

