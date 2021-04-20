Shangchi Trailer: 3 Secrets the Teaser of Upcoming Marvel Film Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 finally hinted at the coming of the "Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings" to the franchise.

Among the films and flicks under Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi remained one of the hardest characters to acquire. In the 1970s, the character first arrived on screens. However, the company initially failed to secure the rights to create a comic book based on the character.

But after a few years, the character joined the Special Marvel Edition #15, becoming the first Asian hero to have a standalone series, "The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu." It is now set to create another milestone by becoming the first Asian superhero to be included in MCU Phase 4.

Although details about the flick remain undisclosed, Marvel Studios finally unleashed the first trailer of the show, revealing Easter eggs and the unexplored sides of the universe.

Its first trailer, released on Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel, runs for two minutes and five seconds. Hours after its release, the teaser already nears half a million likes.

Within a short span of time, the trailer revealed several secrets about the film, and some of them are as follows.

The Power of Kung Fu

In one scene, it has been proven that Shang-Chi can break any woods with his fists alone. This resonates with the popular Kung Fu movies wherein the main character can unleash their strengths even without the use of guns or knives.

The character's apartment also nods to the "Kung Fu Hustle" film. His small space displays a small poster of the 2004 movie.

Shang-Chi's History

The trailer also highlights how the legend of Shang-Chi began.

A short montage shows a young Shang-Chi punching a wooden pillar. He underwent training every day with the help of his father, who is also a Kung Fu master.

The next clip explains why he needed to be trained. According to Mandarin, he needed to do so "so the most dangerous people in the world couldn't kill" Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi's Real Powers

Aside from being a master martial artist, Shang-Chi is actually more powerful than what people can imagine. He can harness his chi to develop his mind and body even more. In one scene, he wears a strange pair of gauntlets that may explain the Ten Rings on the title.

